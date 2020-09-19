Apache OpenMeetings - Features and overview
Openmeetings provides video conferencing, instant messaging, white board, collaborative document editing and other groupware tools. It uses API functions of Media Server for Remoting and Streaming Kurento.
OpenMeetings is a project of the Apache, the old project website at GoogleCode will receive no updates anymore. The website at Apache is the only place that receives updates.
News
Version 5.0.1 released!
Release 5.0.1, provides following improvements:
This release provides WebRTC audio/video/screen-sharing in the Room Security:
Other fixes and improvements
This release provides WebRTC audio/video/screen-sharing in the Room Security:
- Rate limit is checked for network test web service
- Libraries are updated to latest versions
- Password complexity can be fine-tuned
- Group files/recordings might be restored to wrong group
- Translations and support of RTL languages are improved
- Dashboard widgets and personal room are always displayed in current user language
Other fixes and improvements
21 issues are fixed please check
CHANGELOG and Detailed list See Downloads page. (2020-09-23)
Events
Other Apache Events
For the many smaller Apache project-related events, see events.apache.org.
Community
Who we are
Here is the list of our commiters. Contributions are welcome :)
Users!
We'd love to have you involved. Check out the Get involved.
Feature details
Audio and Video Conferencing
Meeting recording and Screen sharing
- Recorded sessions contain everything including sound recorded from all audio streams in exactly the way you've seen it in the conference.
- Recorded sessions can be downloaded as AVI/FLV files.
- Possibility to select a screen area for sharing.
- Different quality steps for Screensharing.
- Watch and organize recordings in an integrated Drag and Drop File-Explorer
File Explorer
Advanced File-Explorer in every conference room, Drag and Drop interface for managing uploaded files, including the possibility to create a document tree with folders.
Private and Public Drive in File-Explorer. The File-Explorer has two different views, one is the Private Drive and the other the Public Drive. The Private Drive always contains the same files. Those files are visible only to the user currently loggedin. The Public Drive is not bound to the user, but to the conference room instead. All users in the conference room have access to the Public Drive.
Private and Public Drive in File-Explorer. The File-Explorer has two different views, one is the Private Drive and the other the Public Drive. The Private Drive always contains the same files. Those files are visible only to the user currently loggedin. The Public Drive is not bound to the user, but to the conference room instead. All users in the conference room have access to the Public Drive.
Moderating System
During a conference, the moderator can adjust the user permission to every user individually.
- Allow/Deny moderation
- Allow/Deny right to draw on white board
- Add/Remove presenter role
- Allow/Deny screen-sharing/record screen
- Allow/Deny Remote Control Screen
- Allow/Deny right for 'Mute others'
- Let one user to speak while others are muted
- Allow/Deny Video
- Allow/Deny Audio
Multi-Whiteboard and Chat
Multi-Whiteboard, you can add new whiteboard instances, each white board can have the full range of tools and documents inside.
Save white boards. You can save each whiteboard instance as a file. The file is located in the File-Explorer and can be drag n' drop'ed to the white board again and organized like any other document, image or folder.
White board with drawing, writing, Drag n' Drop, Resizing, Images (Drag n' Drop from File-Explorer), Symbol(s)/Cliparts .
Full-fit does rescale the document on the screen to be 100% visible on all screens no matter what kind of screen resolution different users have.
You can import from a wide range of document formats (PDF, DOC, ODT, PPT, et cetera...)
Save white boards. You can save each whiteboard instance as a file. The file is located in the File-Explorer and can be drag n' drop'ed to the white board again and organized like any other document, image or folder.
White board with drawing, writing, Drag n' Drop, Resizing, Images (Drag n' Drop from File-Explorer), Symbol(s)/Cliparts .
Full-fit does rescale the document on the screen to be 100% visible on all screens no matter what kind of screen resolution different users have.
You can import from a wide range of document formats (PDF, DOC, ODT, PPT, et cetera...)
User and room management
You can manage users and multiple organizations in a single OpenMeetings instance. You can also create users that only have access via the SOAP-API.
MyRooms section. Each user has by default 2 personal rooms that are always accessible exclusively for that user. There are buttons to enter those rooms from the Dashboard.
You can assign conference room to all users, or you can assign them only to specific user-groups.
MyRooms section. Each user has by default 2 personal rooms that are always accessible exclusively for that user. There are buttons to enter those rooms from the Dashboard.
You can assign conference room to all users, or you can assign them only to specific user-groups.
Private message center
Send users messages and organize them in folders. You can book conference rooms by sending private messages. The booked event automatically is in your and the participants calendar, changes to that event will be populated to all users booked to the event.
User contacts, you can search users and add them to your contacts. You can even give them the right to see your calendar.
User contacts, you can search users and add them to your contacts. You can even give them the right to see your calendar.
Plan meetings with integrated calendar
Polls and Votes
Backup
Apache OpenMeetings, OpenMeetings, Apache, the Apache feather, and the Apache OpenMeetings project logo
are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.