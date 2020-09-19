Advanced File-Explorer in every conference room, Drag and Drop interface for managing uploaded files, including the possibility to create a document tree with folders.

Private and Public Drive in File-Explorer. The File-Explorer has two different views, one is the Private Drive and the other the Public Drive. The Private Drive always contains the same files. Those files are visible only to the user currently loggedin. The Public Drive is not bound to the user, but to the conference room instead. All users in the conference room have access to the Public Drive.